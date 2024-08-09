SC to hear plea challenging Bombay HC order upholding Hijab ban in a Mumbai college

Today, August 9, the Supreme Court will be hearing an appeal filed by college students challenging the Bombay High Court's order upholding the ban imposed at a private college in Mumbai on the wearing of hijab, nakab, burkha, cap, and so on.

This ban was brought in place at Chembur Trombay Education Society's NG Acharya & DK Marathe College, based in Chembur, Mumbai.

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud will hear the case today as their exams are scheduled to start from today.

Before the Supreme Court

Against the ban, a batch of petitions were filed by nine female students of the college challenging this dress code before the Bombay High Court.

The two-judge bench of the high court, led by Justice AS Chandurkar and Justice Rajesh S Patil, on June 26, refused to entertain the pleas.

Pointing out that the college was wrong in its order in trying to make a dress code, the plea of the students said that the dress code was arbitrary and discriminatory.

"It infringes upon their right to choose their attire, their right to privacy, and right to expression under Article 19(1) (a) and their right to freedom of religion under Article 25 of the Constitution," it said.