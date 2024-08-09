NEET PG postponement hearing to be heard by a three-judge bench led by CJI at 10.30 today

Today, Friday, August 9, is the day when the Supreme Court will be hearing the petition to postpone the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) at 10.30 am.

As per a tweet by LiveLaw, the petition will be heard by a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud.

The petition was filed against two huge concerns:

1) The exam city allocation which was done arbitrarily as candidates found that they were given centres very far away, in several instances, in other states as well.

Owing to natural calamities like landslides in Wayanad and Uttarakhand, travel and accommodation planning was becoming difficult. Moreover, the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) kept reviewing the exam cities till August 7, making planning even more difficult

2) The fact that NEET PG will be conducted in two-shifts was also worrying aspirants. As when there are two shifts, there is a need for normalisation which brings in discrepancies in the results.

Dr Abhijat Sheth, President, NBEMS stated that only TCS iON centres and AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education)-affiliated institutes are being used as centres, that's why they are limited in number. Yesterday, August 8, he also said that they had done their best to ensure that students were given exam centres in their states.