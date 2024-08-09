NEET PG postponement hearing: "Now reschedule..not possible, they are all children for us," says CJI dismissing petition

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) postponement hearing started at about 3.45 pm today. At about 3.56 pm, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, dismissed the petition.

The CJI was leading a three-judge bench that was hearing the postponement petition. The two main contentions of the petitioners were far away allocation of exam city and arbitrary change at the last moment along with the exam being conducted in two shifts.

Advocate Sanjay Hedge, appearing for the petitioners, said that the exam centres were cut down from 1,200 to 500 and the NEET - Undergraduate (UG) irregualrities row had affected the exams, stated a tweet by LiveLaw.

The advocate said he has received over 50,000 phone calls regarding NEET PG concerns and brought up the issue of normalisation as well.

The CJI promptly said, "As a matter of principle we will not reschedule. Two lakh students and four lakh parents will suffer. The behest of five petitioners will push careers of two lakh students in jeopardy."

He also pointed out that we live in nation that is extremely diverse, geographically and culturally, which is why we have these large exams.

When the advocate suggested that taking a pause to work things out might be a good thing, the CJI said, "Your argument is postulated on ideal solutions, we are looking at a complex society," and dismissed the case, stated a post by LiveLaw.