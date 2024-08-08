"Relief to get out of Bangladesh": One among 8 Indian MBBS students who came back home to Belagavi

A group of 13 students, eight from Belagavi district, who were pursuing their MBBS in Bangladesh and were stuck due to the nationwide riots, have returned home safely.

The students’ return was facilitated by the Indian Embassy.

It may be recalled here that the concerned parents of the stranded children had expressed concern and sought help from Belagavi MP Jagdish Shettar and the district administration as tension escalated in Bangladesh.

Taking immediate notice of it, Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan provided information about the stranded students to the centre, due to which all the students were able to return home safely.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Roshan said that the students had crossed the border and we arranged logistical help for them to reach their homes.

"The students had gone to study MBBS in Bangladesh. They had called me last week stating that they wanted to return back and wanted help. We booked train tickets and arranged logistics for them to come back home." Roshan said that as many as 13 people had asked for help, of which, 8 were from Belagavi district. We helped all of them, he said.

Describing the tense situation, a student, who was one among the returnees, said, "About a week ago, we were told to stay inside our college hostel as rioters destroyed a mobile tower. The situation worsened and we realised it was time to return home. We were able to reach Belagavi on August 4."

He said that if they had stayed longer, it would have been very difficult for them to return.

Another student said, “It was a relief to get out of Bangladesh. The situation was terrible and unsafe and everyone were mentally exhausted."