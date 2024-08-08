NEET PG: Petition filed in SC against exam city allocation & score normalisation for two batches; yet to be listed

Just like National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG), NEET Postgraduate (PG) matter has also reached the Supreme Court.

A petition was filed with the top court regarding allocation of exam centres and concerns about the normalization of marks for two batches, yesterday, Wednesday, August 7.

It was after an elaborate NEET-UG paper leak row the National Board of Examination of Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced that the NEET PG exam would be conducted in two sessions on the same day — August 11 — for better coordination, and logistics.

Furthermore, the NEET PG exam schedule has undergone multiple revisions this year. Previously, the officials had notified that the exam would be conducted on July 7, however, later it was postponed to June 23.

Again, just a few hours before it was scheduled to be conducted in June, the exam was postponed indefinitely on June 22 in light of the NEET-UG paper leak scam.

Shortly after the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) issued the examination city slips on July 31, candidates raised concerns about the exam centres being allocated far from their preferred locations, in certain cases even in different states.

Aspirants have been urging for a change in the exam city and even MPs like Shashi Tharoor, John Brittas and Manickam Tagore wrote to the Health Minister JP Nadda about it. The exam city centre was changed for a few on August 5 and then again on August 7, causing widespread confusion.

Also, because NEET PG will be conducted in two shifts this time, the candidates are worried that normlisation in scores will lead to discrepancies in scores.