NEET PG: MP Shashi Tharoor writes to Health Minister JP Nadda AGAIN

In the light of the Supreme Court case against the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024, the hearing of which is tomorrow, August 9, Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor has written to Health Minister JP Nadda again.

Initially, the Thiruvananthapuram MP had written to the health minister urging him to review the exam city allocation in view of Wayanad landslides. Regarding the same concern, the MP has written to the health minister again.

"The current weather — which has spawned vicious vagaries of nature across India — challenges of ticket availability, shortage of affordable accommodation and concerns of safety place these doctors in an untenable position," stated Tharoor in the letter dated today, August 8.

He also highlighted the other major concern of candidates. "There is also serious concern about the announced two-shift examination, with two different papers in two shifts and the so-called normalisation/standardisation of results," the letter said.

"In light of the foregoing, I will be grateful if your office could look into these issues and resolve them at your earliest convenience. For if the NEET PG 2024 is allowed to go through as it is, it will severely imperil the future of our doctors," he said and concluded.