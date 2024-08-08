"Myth vs Facts": NBEMS debunks claim of question paper leak on Telegram channel "NEET-PG LEAKED MATERIAL"

Press Information Bureau (PIB) of India came out with a notice stating that media reports claiming potential leakage of NEET PG exam papers are false and misleading. The notice is dated Wednesday, August 7.

Titled Myth vs Fact, the notice also informs that the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has filed a police complaint against fraudsters trying to "befool" NEET PG aspirants.

"By the present notice, NBEMS denies such false claims made by Telegram channel titled "NEET-PG LEAKED MATERIAL" and cautions applicants for NEET-PG 2024 to not get allured/misled by such unscrupulous elements who are trying to befool them by claiming to have access to questions of upcoming NEET-PG 2024," the note said.

"All candidates are assured that the question papers for NEET-PG 2024 are yet to be prepared by NBEMS," it added.

"It is further advised that direct or indirect indulgence of anyone in any of such activities or publishing/spreading rumors without verifying the facts shall be appropriately dealt with by NBEMS," it stated.

It urged candidates who might be approached by such fraudsters to raise a report via https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main or approach the local police.

This note comes on the same day as screenshots of the Telegram group NEET-PG LEAKED MATERIAL were floating around on social media, creating panic among candidates that the exam paper has been leaked.