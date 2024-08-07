NEET-PG leaked material makes rounds on Telegram; Scammers claim to sell question papers for Rs 70,000

The uproar over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 question paper leak is only just beginning to fade, yet now, Telegram groups claiming to sell NEET-PG question papers have emerged, just days before the exam is set to be conducted.

Screenshots of these groups on Telegram and WhatsApp have made their way to social media platform X, where activists and medical associations have raised concerns about the integrity and fairness of the upcoming entrance examination.

In one such screenshot, a Telegram group called ‘NEET-PG Leaked Material’ is reportedly offering NEET-PG question papers for both exam shifts at a price of Rs 70,000. The scammers are allegedly demanding an initial payment of Rs 35,000, with the balance due after the exam. They claim that the leaked material will be provided to students one day before the test.