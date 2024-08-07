Guru Gobind Singh IP University to accept CUET scores for 19 UG courses

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha (IP) University in New Delhi will begin accepting applications for 19 of its undergraduate programmes on Thursday, August 8, based on Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores, the university announced through an official release.

According to the statement released today, August 7, the university will first assess the results of its in-house entrance tests, the Common Entrance Test (CET) and National Level Test (NLT), before considering applicants who took CUET, reports PTI.



The programmes which will accept CUET scores include:

Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA), Bachelor of Science (Yoga), Bachelor of Design, Bachelor of Science (Packaging Technology), Bachelor of Business Administration (or) Integrated BBA-Master of Business Administration, Bachelor of Arts (Journalism and Mass Communication), Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Bachelor of Pharmacy, Integrated BSc-Master of Science LLB, BA (Liberal Arts), BA (English), Bachelor of Commerce BA (Economics), Bachelor of Technology (Biotech), BSc (Environmental Science), Paramedical Programmes, BSc (Medical Imaging Technology), BSc (Medical Radiography and Imaging Technology)



A registration fee of Rs 2,500 per programme must be paid by applicants. The statement states that the application deadline is August 20.



It also stated that further information may be found on the IP university's official website about domain-specific courses, elective languages, general exams, and the online registration procedure.