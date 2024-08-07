Bangladesh unrest: Indian High Commission issues advisory for Indian nationals, students

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka, Bangladesh issued a notice for Indian Nationals in the country today, August 7, in light of the political unrest and violence leading up to and following former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation on August 5.



In the advisory, the High Commission says, “In view of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Indian community members and the Indian students residing in Bangladesh are advised to avoid local travel and minimize their movement outside their living premises.”



The High Commission also lists five 24/7 emergency contact numbers for the High Commission and Assistant High Commissions and asks Indian nationals to contact them through these numbers in case of an emergency.



These numbers can also be accessed through WhatsApp, the High Commission says.