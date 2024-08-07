Bangladesh unrest: Indian High Commission issues advisory for Indian nationals, students

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka, Bangladesh issued a notice for Indian Nationals in the country today, August 7, in light of the political unrest and violence leading up to and following former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation on August 5.
In the advisory, the High Commission says, “In view of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Indian community members and the Indian students residing in Bangladesh are advised to avoid local travel and minimize their movement outside their living premises.”
The High Commission also lists five 24/7 emergency contact numbers for the High Commission and Assistant High Commissions and asks Indian nationals to contact them through these numbers in case of an emergency.
These numbers can also be accessed through WhatsApp, the High Commission says.
Unrest in Bangladesh
Last month, protests broke out in the country, led predominantly by students, against the quota system in Bangladesh. Under this system, descendants of the freedom fighters in the Bangladesh Liberation War of 1971 were given a 30 per cent quota in Public Service Commission posts.
These protests turned violent after the protesters were attacked by the Chhatro League, the student wing of the ruling Awami League. Subsequently, Police, Rapid Action Battalion, border guards and Bangladesh Military were deployed and a curfew was implemented, with orders to shoot violators on sight.
On August 5, thousands of protesters marched in defiance of the curfew, under the banner of “The Long March to Dhaka”, forcing Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee the country.
A confirmed 215 protesters lost their lives, with more than 20,000 others injured, as per official figures. The unofficial death toll is between 300 and 500.