Delhi Coaching centre deaths: Four co-owners of basement move court for bail

Four jailed co-owners of Rau’s IAS Study Circle, the coaching centre in whose basement three civil service candidates drowned to death have filed a bail application in a Delhi court and are expected to be heard Wednesday, August 7.

Anju Bajaj Chandna is the Principal District and Sessions Judge.



The four applicants who filed applications on Tuesday are Parvinder Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harvinder Singh, and Sarbjit Singh, reports PTI.



The Delhi High Court recently shifted the inquiry into the killings in the basement of the building in Old Rajinder Nagar from police to the CBI "to ensure the public's confidence in the investigation”.



The incident

On July 27, three Indian Administrative Services (IAS) aspirants died after drowning in the basement of Rau’s IAS, a Union Public Service Commission Civil Services Exam (UPSC CSE) coaching centre in Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar area due to flooding.



This incident sparked protests from aspirants, and shed light on the illegal coaching centres constructed and operating in Delhi, as well as the infrastructural lapses in the Capital city.



The Delhi Police then arrested the driver of an SUV that allegedly sped through the coaching institute’s building on July 29 for “culpable homicide not amounting to murder”, claiming that the flooding in the basement was caused by water displaced due to his motion.



On August 2, the Delhi High Court granted him bail, and criticised the Delhi Police for arresting him in the first place.