BHU permits Bangladesh students to continue staying at hostels without charges

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has decided to permit Bangladeshi passout students staying on campus to continue in hostels till the situation returns to normal in the neighbouring country, according to a press release from the institute.

What's more? They will not be required to pay any charges for the same. This is owing to the unrest the country is going through after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country yesterday, Monday, August 5.

This decision has been made keeping in mind the safety and security of Bangladeshi students who have completed their education from the central varsity and were about to vacate hostels as is the norm after completion of the programme.

Prof SVS Raju, Coordinator, International Centre, informed that keeping in view the challenges Bangladeshi students could face while returning to their home country, the university has decided that those students who wish to continue their stay in university hostels, will be allowed to do so and extend all possible help to them.