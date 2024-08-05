Telangana: Anand Mahindra likely to take charge as Chairman of Skill University shortly

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, is expected to take over as Chairperson of Young India Skill University Telangana in the coming days, stated Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at a meeting in the United States of America (USA/US).

Reddy is currently touring the United States, looking for investment opportunities for the state, reports PTI.



“Telangana has set up a new university for skill upgradation under PPP mode. I requested Anand Mahindra to be the chairperson of that university. He is expected to take charge as the chairman of the university in two days,” the CM said.



On August 1, the Telangana Assembly passed a bill to establish a skill university in the state using the public-private partnership (PPP) model.



On August 2, Anand Mahindra paid Revanth Reddy a courtesy call at his Jubilee Hills residence in the state capital Hyderabad.



The CM reviewed Mahindra Group's investments in the state and other concerns with Anand Mahindra, who agreed to establish the automotive department at Young India Skill University, according to an official announcement.



Anand Mahindra stated that the corporation will send a delegation to visit the university.

The varsity will focus on skilling students in a few sectors such as BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance), Pharma and Lifesciences, Artificial Intelligence (AI), retail and e-commerce, in association with industry experts, Telangana Minister D Sridhar Babu had earlier said.