Coaching centres have become "death chambers": SC issues notice to Delhi gov't, Centre on IAS aspirants deaths

Today, Monday, August 5, the Supreme Court of India took suo motu cognisance of the Civil Services aspirants' death in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar and has sought responses from the Government of Delhi as well as the Centre, stated a report by PTI.

An eye-opener — this is what the bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan called the incident where three students, Tania Soni (25), Shreya Yadav (25), and Navin Delvin (24), drowned in the basement of the coaching centre due to flooding caused by excessive rainfall on July 23. Their bodies were recovered early the next morning.

"These places (coaching centres) have become death chambers. Coaching institutes can operate online unless there is full compliance of the safety norms and basic norms for a dignified life. Coaching centres are playing with the lives of aspirants who come from different parts of the country," the bench said.

On August 2, Friday, the Delhi High Court had transferred the investigation of the deaths of the three aspirants from the Delhi police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) "to ensure the public has no doubt over the investigation", stated a report by PTI.