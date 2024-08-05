Amidst student protests, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina resigns

Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina has resigned today, Monday, August 5, informed a source to AFP. This news comes in amidst student protests against the reserved quotas in government jobs.

AFP had earlier reported that the PM might resign today.

She left Bangabhaban, her official residence, on a military helicopter for a "safer place" and she was accompanied by her younger sister, Sheikh Rehana, stated media reports.

The Bangladesh Army has given an ultimatum of 45 minutes to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign from her post. Also, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement was holding a March to Dhaka today, August 5, The Daily Star reported.

The students had a single-point demand, the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her cabinet members.

It may be recalled that in July, over 150 people were killed and several others were injured after students intensified protests against the quota in government jobs.

After the Supreme Court of Bangladesh scrapped most quotas, the protests halted on July 21. But the protestors came back with demands like a public apology from the PM over the violence, opening up of campuses and so on.

Over the last few days, the camping intensified, demanding Hasina's ouster, stated media reports.