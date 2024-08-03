NEET PG city allocation & Wayanad landslides: Health Minister assures Kerala students; update expected on August 5

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, former Union Minister of State, Government of India, is the latest politician to speak about the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG 2024) exam city allocation issue that has vexed several medical aspirants.

The minister had written to Union Health Minister JP Nadda regarding the same on July 30, as per a letter shared by the former on X.

"Many families and students had approachd me durng my recent visit to Kerala - citing difficulty being faced due to allotment of far-off #NEETPG exam centers in other states," he said in a post on social media platform X today, Saturday, August 3. He even informed that he has approached the Health Minister JP Nadda and requested his intervention.

"Naddaji has assured me and all students in Kerala that steps are being taken by National Board of Examination to ensure allotment of Exam centers in Kerala and close to their place of residence," he stated.

The former Member of Parliament (MP) also shared that by Monday, August 5, students will get an update.