NEET PG 2024: “Confidential” NBE notice makes rounds on social media

Just a week ahead of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG 2024) for medical admissions 2024, there seems to be fresh trouble brewing, with a supposedly confidential circular from the National Examination Board for Medical Sciences (NBEMS) making the rounds on social media.

This notice, signed by Dr Abhijeet Sen, President of the NBEMS addresses the District Magistrates of various districts in which NEET PG test centres are located and urges the respective District Administration for their support in conducting the examination smoothly.

Many important details, such as the list of centres in the districts, date and shift timings of examination, number of candidates and others are included in the notice.

Additional requests, such as uninterrupted power supply in the centres, availability of the internet, and the maintenance of law and order in the duration of the exam, that is 5 am to 9 pm on August 11 are also mentioned in the notice, which bears the subject line “Smooth and Safe conduct of NEET PG 2024 Examination on August 11”.

The notice also urged the State and District Administrations to “take all possible measures to preserve the integrity and sanctity of the examination.”

This alleged leak added to the concern of many aspirants of NEET PG, who were already vexed by the arbitrary allocation of centres far away from them.

Many of them even took to X to express worry about a potential compromise in the exam, which was already cancelled less than a day ahead of its original scheduled date, which was June 23.