Sambit Patra praises Dharmendra Pradhan, Centre for their handling of NEET paper leak controversy

Member of the Lok Sabha Sambit Patra showered praises on Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, Government of India, in the Parliament today, August 2, Friday. This was regarding how the Centre handled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) paper leak controversy.

The National Spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) started by congratulating the Centre on how it handled the row.

"While you were all shouting here... Dharmendra Pradhan... in the correct way, had said that, 'We will come out clean'. And now, the highest court of this country has given its verdict regarding the NEET exam," the MP from Puri, Odisha, said, amidst loud cheers.

It may be recalled that paper leaks, malpractices, mismanagement, impersonation, 67 toppers, seven toppers from one centre, grace marks issue — the medical entrance exams for undergraduate courses in the country was embroiled in several issues.

The exam was conducted on May 5 and the results were released on June 4, since then, multiple cases have been filed against the issues in Supreme Court and other high courts. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is also investigating the issue.

The Supreme Court, while it was hearing petitions requesting for re-NEET, rejected it owing to a lack of evidence of systemic failure.