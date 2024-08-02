“Requests to change test city shall NOT be entertained”, says NBEMS ahead of NEET-PG 2024

According to the NBE, the centres for conducting the exam across India were limited owing to the security measures put in place by the Board in light of the paper leak allegations in NEET UG.

The NBE further reiterated that students who received their admit cards for the exam were given the option to choose four cities as options for their exam centres, within a time window from July 19 to 23.

It added that the test centres were allocated based on the scheme for allocation detailed in the NBEMS notice dated July 18.

“Request for change in test city so allocated shall NOT be entertained,” the notice further states.

This notice comes in light of complaints by several aspirants, who claim to have been allotted test cities far away from their city of residence arbitrarily.

Many aspirants, as well as medical associations like the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) and the Indian Medical Association - Junior Doctors’ Network, wrote to JP Nadda, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare about the issue.

Even Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader Dr John Brittas, who is also the Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from Kerala wrote to the health ministry about the arbitrary allocation of NEET PG test cities.

NEET PG 2024 is scheduled to be held on August 11 this year.