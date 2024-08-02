NEET UG paper leak: What are the directions SC has for Centre's high-level committee? What are the deadlines?

The Supreme Court's National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) verdict broke the morale of many students. But today, Friday, August 2, the Supreme Court gave a detailed explanation on the judgement.

The NEET UG irregularities issue was heard by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra and the verdict of not conducting re-NEET was given on July 23, even though paper leaks at Patna and Hazaribagh were confirmed.

It had a few directions for the high-level committee formed by the Centre to look into exam processes, which is being headed by Dr K RadhaKrishnan, the former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It said today, August 2:

- It should formulate a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in connection with the registration timeline, exam centre change and sealing and storage of OMR sheets

- CCTV monitoring viability

- Exam centre allotment

- Review and suggest measures to enhance printing, transportation of papers

- Using closed vehicles with real-time locks

- Enhancing identity checks

- Using technological innovations

The court has given the deadline of September 30, 2024 to the committee to come up with the report. Then, the Ministry fo Education should formulate implementation plan in a month and inform the court two weeks after.