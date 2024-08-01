"Paper leak outside, water leakage inside": Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Parliament building water leakage

"Paper leakage outside, water leakage inside", tweeted Congress MP from Virudhnagar, Tamil Nadu, Manickam Tagore around 8.00 am today, Thursday, August 1.

This was regarding water leakage in the Parliament lobby used by the President of India. It may be noted that this untoward incident has happened just a year after completion.

Taking a jibe at the ruling party BJP, Tagore drew parallels between the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) paper leak controversy and the water leakage in the Parliament building due to heavy rainfall that Delhi recieved on Wednesday, July 31.

Waterlogging was also noted around the premises, especially around the New Parliament’s Makar Dwar, owing to the heavy rainfall. Several videos are going viral on social media regarding the same.

Additionally, Tagore has also moved an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the issue.

“The committee will focus on the causes of the leaks, evaluate the design and materials, and recommend necessary repairs. Additionally, it should establish a maintenance protocol and ensure transparency by publically sharing their findings,” stated his adjournment motion.

The new Parliament building, inaugurated on May 28, 2023, was built on the cost an estimated cost of Rs 970 crore.