Telangana: BTech student kills self after losing money in online cricket betting

A BTech final year student hanged himself in Sadasivpet town of Sangareddy district in Telangana on Saturday, April 27. The 25-year-old is known to have accumulated a debt of Rs 10 lakh after losing in an online cricket betting match.

Unable to repay the debt, the youth took the extreme step while his parents were gone for a pilgrimage, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

According to the police, the deceased, Chinta Vineet, son of Chinta Adarsh and Indira, was accustomed to online cricket betting. After losing in a cricket match, he had taken a personal loan of Rs 10 lakh, which he later failed to repay.

Unable to bear the money lender's harassment, Vineet, in the absence of his parents, who had gone to the Ayodhya pilgrimage for two days, hanged himself.

Meanwhile, the Sadasivpet police registered a case and are investigating into the matter.

Online betting is claiming many young lives

Online betting among youngsters is a serious menace and then, they tend to take loans which they are unable to repay, leading to stress, anxiety and in extreme cases, loss of life.

Earlier this year, an aeronautical engineering student ended his life after indulging in online betting apps and then taking loans and facing harassment at the hands of money lenders.

24/7 suicide prevetion helplines:

Tele-Manas - 14416

1Life - 9152987821

AASRA - 9820466726

Vandrevala Foundation - 9999666555