Ranchi: 15 children injured as school bus overturns in Mandar

Fifteen children were injured after their school bus overturned in Ranchi on Saturday morning, April 27, police said, stated a report by PTI.

The bus with 30 children onboard met with the accident at a turning, about 100 metres from the St Maria School in Mandar, they said.

"About 15 children of that school were injured. They are under observation at the nearby Mission Hospital," officer-in-charge of Mandar police station Rahul told PTI.

One of the children received a head injury, he said, adding that a CT scan was being done.

Otherwise, all the children are fine, the officer said.

An investigation was underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, he said.

Tragic incident at Haryana

It may be recalled that India saw another school bus tragedy recently. In Haryana's Mahendragarh, a tragic incident occurred on April 11 resulting in the death of six school children and injuries to approximately 20 others when their bus was involved in an accident. According to the initial reports, the bus overturned while overtaking a vehicle in Kanina town.

"Four students were brought dead and one critical student who was put on a ventilator passed away at the hospital. As many as 15 injured students have been referred to another hospital," shared Dr Ravi Kaushik, Nihal hospital, Mahendragarh, as per a tweet by ANI.