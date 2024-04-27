NEET SS might not be conducted this year? Here’s what an RTI says

In a freshly released response to an Right to Information (RTI) plea filed by activist Dr Vivek Pandey to the National Medical Commission (NMC) seeking information regarding the preponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024, it has come to notice that the examination for the NEET Super Specialty (SS) for the academic year 2024 may not be conducted this year.



The RTI report stated that admissions for the academic year 2021 for MD/MS and DNB courses were held from January to May 2022, and hence, it might not be able to conduct NEET-SS 2024 in the current year.



It further said that the exact date of conducting NEET-SS 2024 which will take place in the next year (2025) will be notified later after a deliberation on the matter.



The meeting was conducted on February 21, 2024, and chaired by Dr Vijay Oza, the president of the Post-Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB). The meeting had set the dates for the schedule of the NEET-PG 2024 examination, which will be taking place on June 23, 2024.

Other dates mentioned were as follows :



Declaration of Result: By July 15

Finalisation of seat matrix by PGMEB, NMC: July 31, 2024

Counselling: August 5, 2024, to October 15, 2024.

Start of academic session: Sep 16, 2024.

Last date of joining: October 21, 2024.