ICAI CA exam postponement: Why are CA aspirants posting pictures of their fingers without indelible ink?

With the completion of two phases of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, voters have been flaunting their inked fingers, especially on social media, proud of having fulfilled their civic duties and urging their fellow citizens to cast their votes.



In a similar vein, students appearing for the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) Chartered Accountancy (CA) exam this year have also been posting photographs of their fingers on social media platform X, but with one striking difference – their fingers aren’t inked.

Why are these aspirants posting these pictures?



This move of theirs can be attributed to their ongoing legal battle against the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, to postpone the CA exams which were rescheduled and now will be conducted from May 2 to 17, 2024.

Aspirants say that this date clashes with the dates of the Lok Sabha elections and that the election-related activities might hinder their preparation or even their plans to reach the exam centre in a timely manner. This might also keep them from voting, as most would be compelled to prepare rather than exercise their democratic right to vote.

Thus, many candidates took to X to lament having to sacrifice voting in this election due to the exams.



Dolly Agarwal (@DollyAg56241992), who describes themselves as a “CA Finalist” in their X bio, wrote “RIGHT TO VOTE is not a fundamental right for CA STUDENTS” in her post.