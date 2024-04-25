JEE Main results 2024: AIR 33 Pratham Kumar is sole candidate from Bihar with 100-percentile

Meet Pratham Kumar, the lone candidate from Bihar among 56 others who scored 100 percentile in the Joint Joint Entrance Exam - Main (JEE Main 2024) paper this year.

Pratham, who hails from Muzaffarpur in the state, has secured an AIR of 33 in the all-India competitive exam and has his sights set on the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay.

With an eye for consistency and strategising, Pratham talks to EdexLive about his journey and preparation.

When did you start preparing for JEE?

I started preparing after Class X and always used to create strategies before going for the exam and be consistent with my success.

You scored a perfect 100 percentile in JEE Main. Could you tell us more about your preparation, and how it helped you achieve this score?

I feel that Unacademy’s online study materials, daily practice problems (DPP) and mock tests, supported by top-notch educators, helped me achieve this remarkable rank.

The structured approach, personalised guidance, and constant support from educators empowered me to navigate through the challenges of JEE Main with confidence and precision.

What tips or words of advice do you have for those preparing for JEE?

I suggest that the aspirants work hard, have self-believe, never be demotivated, and be consistent in whatever you they

⁠How does it feel to do your state proud and be the state topper from Bihar?

I come from a small town Mumuzaffarpur in Bihar and I stay in a joint family where my father works in a private company. I am very happy, proud, and confident with my results.

After JEE Mains, what’s next for you?

I will be appearing for JEE Advanced and have already started my preparation for it. I would like to join IIT Bombay and take up a Computer Science course.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the JEE Main exam in January and April this year, with JEE Main Session 1 being held on January 28, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, and Session 2 being held on April 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, and 12 in 319 cities across India.

The results were released yesterday, April 24.