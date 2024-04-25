JEE Main 2024 results: Clearing friends' doubts helped Sanvi Jain, topper among girls at AIR 34, polish her own skills

About 56 candidates were revealed to have scored a perfect 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Exam - Main paper this year (JEE Main 2024), whose Session 2 results were declared yesterday, April 24.

Only two of them were girls, and one of them is Sanvi Jain from Karnataka, the girls’ topper in the exam, at All India Rank (AIR) 34.

However, Sanvi says that this feat was no cakewalk for her. “I used to not score well during my preparation, and I used to find inorganic chemistry challenging as it involved a lot of memorising,” she revealed in an interview with JEE Nexus by Unacademy.

What was it, then, that made her persist through demotivation and overcome these hurdles? She explains this, as well as her preparation journey.

When did you begin preparing for JEE?

I started my preparation from Class IX, but at that time, I only wanted to crack a few competitive exams. I enrolled in Unacademy in my Class XI, which helped me in my preparations for JEE.

You claimed that you did not do well in your mock tests during preparation. What did you do to bounce back on track and stay motivated? What did you do to alleviate stress?

I feel classes by Vineet Sir from Unacademy for Math, Daily Practice Problems (DPP) and mock tests really helped me achieve this remarkable rank.

In my preparation journey, I always used to finish the topics the same day I used to begin them and used to solve several doubts of friends which helped me improve my skills.

Could you tell us more about your preparation journey?

I used to do five hours of daily self-study alongside school commitments. I feel being consistent and regular in our studies is really important for anyone to succeed in this exam.

I also used to analyse my mistakes through the mock tests and practise papers which played an important role.

How does it feel to be the topper among females?

I am very happy, proud, and confident to be one of the girl toppers for this prestigious exam.

After JEE Mains, what’s next for you?

I’m looking at either the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay or the Indian Institute of Science (IISC) Bangalore, but I’ve not decided on the branch.

-----

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the JEE Main exam in January and April this year, with JEE Main Session 1 being held on January 28, 29, 30, 31, and February 1, and Session 2 being held on April 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, and 12 in 319 cities across India.

The results were released yesterday, April 24.