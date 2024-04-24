NHRC stakeholders meeting on medical education: Bond policy, stipends, ragging, other issues come up

Today, Wednesday, April 24, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) organised a core committee meeting with stakeholders of the medical community to discuss the existing issues and challenges related to the rights of patients and doctors in India.

Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), United Doctors Front Association (UDFA), medical experts and others participated in the meeting which was held from 10.30 am to 3 pm at Manav Adhikar Bhawan, INA, Delhi.

The meeting was presided by Justice Arun Mishra, Chairperson of the NHRC. Chairman of the National Medical Commission (NMC) Dr B N Gangadhar (Officiating); and Secretary Dr Prof B Srinivas were also a part of the meeting.

Bond policy

Stakeholders who participated in the meeting took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their views and contributions to the meeting. Meanwhile, speaking to EdexLive, Chairman of FAIMA, Dr Rohan Krishnan said, “NMC Chairman wishes to abolish bond policy in India.”

Bond policy for medicos has resulted in an alarming rise in suicides, incidents of depression, anxiety, stress and mental illness. Therefore, it has been a predominant aspect of the meeting.

According to Krishnan, the NMC was of the view that students' health is a state subject, therefore, it cannot force states to abolish the policy. However, officials wanted to discuss this matter with the respective state heads and come to a conclusion to abolish this age-old practice.

Stipend disbursal

Another important agenda of the meeting was the stipend issue. As of now, the stipend for medicos is different in different states. “Several stakeholders suggested 'One Nation, One Stipend' for all medicos. However, the officials were reluctant to comment on it,” Krishnan shared.

“In my opinion, stipend is a state subject, therefore, NMC should fix a minimum amount for stipends in India. Following this, it should be left to the choice of states to pay more than the minimum amount or not,” he added.

Anti-ragging committee

“The official initiated discussions about anti-ragging committees in all institutions. I suggested to appoint professors of one institute as head of the anti-ragging committee of any other institute than its own, to ensure the judgement is unbiased,” Krishnan added, stating that if the institute's own staff are presiding the anti-ragging committee, there is fear of favouritism.

Other stakeholders

UDFA General Secretary Dr Arun Kumar said, “We supported no bond policy and submitted our recommendations to the NHRC.”

Medical activist, Vivek Pandey wrote on X, “Took part in a meeting Organised by @India_NHRCRaised issue's related to UG & PG doctorsGiven suggestions to implement One-nation-one stipend policyRaised serious issue of medicos suicide in medical colleges & talked abt mental health#NEET #MedTwitter #MBBS #HumanRights”

Krishnan concluded by saying that the commission directed stakeholders to submit their suggestions via email. "Following this, shortly, there will be other rounds of meetings,” he added.