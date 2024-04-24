ICAI CA exams postponement SC case: Petition tentatively listed for April 29

The petition filed by a group of Chartered Accountancy (CA) candidates to postpone the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India's (ICAI) CA exams is tentatively listed for next Monday, April 29, 2024. This petition comes as a result of the clash between the Lok Sabha Election 2024 dates and the CA Foundation, Inter and Final exam dates.



It was on April 16, that a group of CA students filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking postponement of the examination. The students approached the apex court after the Delhi High Court, on April 8, dismissed a petition filed by 16 CA students demanding exam postponement.

Announcing the hearing date on X (formerly known as Twitter), a candidate pursuing CA, Prudhvi Raj, wrote, "Final To every #castudents, who are waiting for hearing date in #caexams SC case ! Here is Tentative date i.e. 29/04/2024, Let's hope for justice to triumph! #icai #icaiexams ! Kudos to efforts of legal Team for faster actions"



Another tweet from him read, "w.r.t concerns of #castudents regarding too late Tentative date 29th April of SC PIL #caexams , Got to know It's a computer generated date, Legal Team is trying very hard to get the earliest for hearing ! Stay Positive, Stay hopeful ! Pls appreciate the efforts #icai #icaiexams."

Meanwhile, the students have been actively hosting social media campaigns, highlighting various challenges they are facing due to the scheduling conflict between ICAI exams and the General Elections 2024.

According to the schedule by the Election Commission of India, the 18th Lok Sabha elections began on April 19 and will continue till June 1, 2024, in seven phases. At the same time, the ICAI CA Inter and Final exams are scheduled to take place between May 2 to 17 and the admit cards have already been released by the concerned authority.