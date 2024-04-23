Hubballi murder: Neha Hiremath suffered 14 wounds, lost life in 58 seconds

The postmortem report of Neha Hiremath, who was brutally stabbed to death on her college campus on April 18, is out. Via the report, a few chilling details have come to light, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Sources at the KIMS Hospital in Hubballi, where Neha was taken after the attack and was declared brought dead, said the victim had no pulse when she was brought to the hospital.

“The stab marks were found in the neck and heart regions. There were also wounds on the back. In total, 14 wounds were found, of which the deepest was in the neck at 2 inch. The girl lost her life just 58 seconds after the attack as the stab wounds ruptured her neck region cutting off the air pipes and blood circulation,” the sources said.

Neha Hiremath, 23-year-old daughter of Congress Councillor of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Niranjan Hiremath, was stabbed to death on the campus of BVB College by Fayaz Khondunaik on Thursday, April 18.

Neha was a first-year Master of Computer Application (MCA) student and Fayaz was earlier her classmate.

The murder case, which sparked widespread outrage, has now turned into a political slugfest between the ruling party Congress and opposition BJP.