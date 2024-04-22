Hubballi murder: Educational conglomerate Anjuman I Islam launches protests

Anjuman I Islam, an educational conglomerate and social organisation, not only closed shops but also organised protests against the murder of Neha Hiremath, daughter of Congress corporator from Hubballi Niranjan Hiremath, and a student of BVB College. Neha Hiremath was stabbed to death by fellow student Fayaz last week.

In the rally at Dharwad in Karnataka, as seen in the video which was shared by ANI, young students could be seen carrying posters which stated "One murder of a student is equal to the murder of humanity" and "Girls should be respected and protected", among others.

The organisation even closed the shops in protest. Meanwhile, BJP workers are also protesting.

It may be recalled that members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), had called for the encounter of Fayaz while Fayaz's mother said that he should be punished as he has committed a crime.

Neha Hiremath was stabbed outside BVB College in Hubballi by Fayaz. The accused has been arrested and an investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, several social media accounts have opened up in the name of Neha and Fayaz. In connection to this, police arrested a gym trainer named Shaik (28).