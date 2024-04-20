Uttar Pradesh Class X & XII Board exam results declared

The Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education released the Board exam results today, Saturday, April 20. Students of Class X scored a pass percentage of 89.55, while 82.60 per cent of Class XII students passed.



"Prachi Nigam of Sitapur district was the Class X topper with 98.50 per cent marks. Shubham Verma, also from Sitapur, stood first in the Class XII exam with 97.80 per cent," Director of Secondary Education of the state, Mahendra Dev, told PTI.



The Board exams were held in 8,265 locations from February 22 to March 9.



Board officials stated that the answer papers had been checked between March 16 and March 30.



Results of other states

Recently, the Board exam results in Jharkhand and Punjab were also released.

The Jharkhand Academic Council declared the results of the Class X Board exams yesterday, April 19. It was revealed that girls in the state outperformed the boys, and bagged the top three positions. The overall pass percentage of the exams was 90.39 per cent, which is a decline from last year’s 95.78 per cent.



The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) released the Class X examination results on April 18. The overall pass rate for this year's exam was 97.24 per cent. In this exam, too, girls outperformed boys, with a pass percentage of 98.11 per cent.