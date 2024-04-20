Telangana: Recipient of free coaching at State BC Study Circle scores AIR 27 in UPSC CSE

The Telangana State Backward Caste Employability Skill Development and Training Centre (TSBCESDTC) revealed that one of the students mentored by them cleared the Union Public Service Commission Civil Service Examination (UPSC CSE) conducted in 2023.

In a press release, the centre stated that Nandala Saikiran, who hailed from the Velichal Village in Ramadugu Mandal, Karimnagar District secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 27 in the Union Public Service Commission CSE, whose results were declared on Wednesday, April 16.



Saikiran was one of the many students who has been studying with the Telangana BC Study Circle at Osmania University, which offers financial assistance and free coaching to aspirants of the CSE and Group 1 Examination. He, along with 100 candidates, received free coaching for the CSE (Prelims).



The centre mentions that there are 12 such BC Study Circles in Telangana, which provide free coaching to unemployed graduates and postgraduates (PGs) from backward caste communities.



These Study Circles prepare these aspirants for various competitive exams, including those conducted by the UPSC, Staff Selection Commission (SSC), banking exams, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) exams, the District Selection Committee (DSC) exams, and the State Public Service Commission exams.



Additionally, in 2023, these study circles also gave six Civil Service Examination aspirants financial assistance, apart from free coaching, according to the press release.