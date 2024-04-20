Jharkhand: School timings changed as temperature soars above 40 degrees

Amid heatwave conditions sweeping across Jharkhand, the state government has announced a modification in school timings from April 22 until further notice, as per an official statement today, Saturday, April 20.

According to the new timetable, students from kindergarten to Class VIII will attend school from 7 am until 11.30 am, while senior students from Class IX to XII will continue their classes until midday, as outlined in an order by the education department.



This alteration applies to all types of schools in the state, including government, non-government-aided, unaided, and private institutions, reports PTI.



The directive explicitly forbids holding prayer gatherings or sporting activities under the sun during this period, though mid-day meals will still be provided.



Furthermore, a separate decision will be made and communicated regarding compensation for any educational setbacks incurred during this period.



The Meteorological department has already issued a heat wave alert for 15 districts from April 20 to April 22, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state.



Baharagora in West Singhbhum district registered the state's highest maximum temperature at 46.4 degrees Celsius on April 20, while several other districts experienced high temperatures ranging from 42.4 to 45.4 degrees Celsius.



Daltonganj simmered at 43.6, Jamshedpur 44.5, Godda 43.9, Chaibasa 42.6, Garhwa 42.4, Deoghar 43.4 and Bokaro (Thermal) degree Celsius today.



Jharkhand's capital Ranchi recorded a maximum temperature of 39.4 degrees Celsius.

The Ranchi Meteorological Centre has identified several districts likely to be affected by the heat wave, stressing that there is minimal possibility of a decrease in maximum temperature over the next two days.



"There is a negligible possibility of a decline in maximum temperature for the next two days. Thereafter, it may decline by two to three degrees Celsius in southern and central parts of Jharkhand," said Abhishek Anand, in charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre.



In response to these conditions, the weather department has advised people to stay hydrated, wear light-coloured, loose-fitting cotton clothes, and cover their heads with a cloth, hat, or umbrella when outdoors.