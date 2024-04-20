Hubballi student murder: Congress gov't assures action as per law

The Karnataka government, formed by the Indian National Congress (INC), has vowed that legal action will be taken in the murder of MCA student from BVB College in Hubballi, Neha Hiremath.

“Everyone involved will be booted into the prison. I was told that it was a personal matter. But, action will be initiated as per the law, and those involved will be kicked into prison,” said Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President DK Shivakumar.

“We have asked the Ministers to visit the victim’s family. No mercy on anyone. Minority leaders have also spoken about it. The punishment will be given according to the law,” he added.



When questioned if the murder was a case of 'love jihad', Shivakumar said he couldn't explain a comment made by someone else, IANS reports.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar paid her condolences at the murder victim's home today, April 20, during which, Niranjan Hiremath, the victim's father, burst into tears and asked that the perpetrator should be subjected to harsh punishment.

The minister stated, “I have assured the parents that the community and I stand with the family. We will get justice for their daughter. There would be unbiased investigation and there shall be no doubt about it. This is a heinous act and incidents like this should be prevented. The police will be given a free hand in the investigation.”