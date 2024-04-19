Jharkhand Class X Board exam results: Pass percentage down by 5 per cent

This year's Class X state Board examinations in Jharkhand saw a decrease in pass rates, with 90.39 per cent of students passing, according to officials who shared this information today, Friday, April 19.

Last year, 95.78 per cent of students passed their exams, according to a report by PTI.

Announcing the results, School Education and Literacy Department Secretary, Uma Shankar, Singh said, "There are several issues behind the decline in pass percentage. This time, the examination was not taken on OMR sheets and the number of objective-type questions was less. The important thing is that the number of students passing in the first division has increased this year."

He added that the pass percentage among girls was 91, while that among boys was 89.70.

Indira Gandhi Balika High School in Hazaribag took the top three rankings, with Jyotsna Jyoti coming out on top with 496 marks.

Sana Sanjuri came in second with 493 points, followed by Karishma Kumari and Sristi Somya in third place with 492 points each.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) reported that 2,05,110 students passed in the first division, 1,53,733 in the second division, and 19,555 in the third division.

A total of 4,18,623 students took the tests, and 3,78,398 passed.

Singh stated that East Singhbhum, Hazaribag, and Giridih were the top three districts in terms of pass percentage, with Deoghar at the bottom.

"The department will soon launch a scheme for districts that did not perform well. A detailed study of schools will be done and steps will be taken to improve the results," he said.

He added that after the elections, the government will host a programme to honour the state's best Jharkhand Academic Council, Central Board of Secondary Education, and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education students.