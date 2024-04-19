Hubbali student murder: Doesn't look like love jihad, says minister; ABVP asks for accused's encounter

Following the murder of 24-year-old Neha Hiremath, daughter of Congress corporator from Hubballi Niranjan Hiremath, Gangadharaiah Parameshwara, Home Minister, Government of Karnataka, said that it doesn't appear to be a case of love jihad, reported several online media houses.

The minister also urged the opposition to not politicise the issue, laying stress on its sensitivity, in the context of ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

“From the information I’ve received, it seems that Neha and the accused, Fayaz, were in love. He resorted to extreme violence when Neha began to distance herself from him. I am awaiting further details regarding this case,” he said, as per Hubli Express.

Meanwhile, The New Indian Express reported that Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), has asked for the encounter of the murderer Mohammed Fayaz, who stabbed Neha Hiremath, just when she was coming out of the college after writing her exam.

They demanded this while protesting right outside BVB College in Hubbali.

Fayaz studied BCA at BVB College along with Neha and they were "close to each other", according to sources, stated The New Indian Express report.

- With inputs from The New Indian Express Senior Assistant Editor Amit Upadhye