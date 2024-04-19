Death at BVB College, Hubballi: Students demand justice; funeral procession begins

A huge number of students gathered in front of BVB College, Hubballi, and chanted "We want justice" slogans, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, the funeral procession began. Commissioner of Police, Hubballi-Dharwad City Police, started letting the traffic flow after one hour of closure.

This is following the murder of 24-year-old Neha Hiremath, daughter of Congress corporator from Hubballi Niranjan Hiremath.

Neha was coming out of her college after writing her exams and Mohammed Fayaz of Soudatti in Belagavi district stabbed her several times.

The Hubballi-Dharwad police arrested Fayaz and recovered the knife with which he stabbed Neha.

Although, Neha was rushed to the KIMS Hospital immediately by her classmates and teachers, doctors there declared her brought dead.

Fayaz studied BCA at BVB College along with Neha and they were "close to each other", according to sources, stated The New Indian Express report.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar said the accused has given a statement that he was in love with Neha. Further investigations are on, she added.

Police sources said Neha was a first year MCA student of BVB College. Fayaz was in love with Neha and wanted to marry her. But she was against it.

It is said that Fayaz expressed his anguish when Neha stopped coming to the college and also stopped receiving his calls and messages.

It is learnt that the college management summoned the parents of Neha and Fayaz last year after the news of they "being close to each other" went viral. After this, Neha stopped coming to the college.

Meanwhile, members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), staged a protest in front of the college seeking stringent action against the accused.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi met Neha's parents and relatives at the KIMS hospital.