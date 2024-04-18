Six IITs get new directors. Here's the list

Six Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) got new directors today, Thursday, April 18, according to sources in the Education Ministry, stated a report by PTI.

While Manindra Agrawal has been appointed as the Director of IIT Kanpur, Devendra Jalihal of IIT Madras has been appointed as the Director of IIT Guwahati, they said.

Agrawal was a professor at IIT Kanpur's Department of Computer Science and Engineering.

"Avinash Kumar Agarwal, professor at IIT Kanpur's Department of Mechanical Engineering, has been appointed as the director of IIT Jodhpur," a source said, as per the PTI report.

"Sukumar Mishra has been appointed as the director of IIT-Dhanbad while DS Katti will be the new head of IIT Goa," the source added.

Amit Patra has been appointed as the director of IIT BHU, stated the PTI report.

Here's the list again:

- Manindra Agarwal appointed IIT Kanpur director

- Avinash Kumar Agarwal to be IIT Jodhpur head

- Devendra Jalihal appointed director of IIT Guwahati

- Sukumar Mishra appointed IIT Dhanbad director

- DS Katti to be IIT Goa head

- Amit Patra appointed director of IIT BHU

About the IITs

Established in the year 1950, the Indian Institutes of Technology are a network of Indian institutions that cater primarily to the field of Engineering and Technology. They are best known for the academic excellence that they impart to students.

IIT Kharagpur was the first IIT and still remains one of the most prestigious ones. Other IITs include IIT Madras, Bombay, Delhi and several others. Overall, there are 23 IITs.