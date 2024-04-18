Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class X results OUT: Here's a recap

Girls bagged the top three positions in the Class X Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) examination, the result of which was declared in Chandigarh today, Thursday, April 18, stated a report by PTI.

Aditi of Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, was the topper as she scored 100 per cent by securing 650 marks out of 650, according to the PSEB result.

Alisha Sharma of Teja Singh Sutantar Memorial Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, bagged the second position by securing 99.23 per cent marks.

She got 645 marks out of 650.

Karmanpreet Kaur of Ambar Public Senior Secondary School, Amritsar, was at the third spot, as per the result.

According to the result, a total of 2,81,098 students appeared for the examination, of whom 2,73,348 students passed the exam, recording a pass percentage 97.24.

A total of 394 students failed and 7,166 students have re-appeared in the exam, as per the result.

The cumulative pass percentage of girls was 98.11, while boys secured 96.47.

The pass percentage was 96.60 per cent in the urban areas and it was 97.58 per cent in the rural areas.

The pass percentage of government schools was 97.32 per cent while the other schools recorded 98.01 per cent.

Among the districts, Amritsar recorded the highest pass percentage of 99.24, followed by 99.22 in Pathankot and 99.13 per cent in Tarn Taran.

Fategarh Sahib district has the lowest pass percentage of 94.51, as per the data.