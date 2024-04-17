ICAI CA exams: Aspirants approach Supreme Court AGAIN seeking postponement?

After the Delhi High Court refused to postpone the Chartered Accountant (CA) Inter and Final exams 2024 scheduled by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), the aspirants have reportedly decided to move the supreme court for their cause. Again.

Reportedly, a PIL was filed in the Supreme Court by a group of CA aspirants yesterday, April 16, seeking postponement of the exams. The hearing date is yet to be announced.

The screenshot doing the rounds of social media and student groups reveals few details. The case is Varad Balwant Vasant and others vs Union of India (Diary number 17464/2024) and was filed on April 16. Advocate Nirnimesh Dubey will be appearing on behalf of the petitioners.

The petitioners had earlier approached the Delhi High Court seeking postponement of the ICAI CA Final and Intermediate examinations citing that a large number of candidates will not be able to cast a vote this year as the exam dates are clashing with General Elections.

To recall, on April 8, the Delhi High Court dismissed a petition seeking postponement of the exam citing that the petition has “no substance” and that the “mere fact that candidates taking the exam may face hardship in undertaking the exam cannot be a ground for the court to derail the exam which is to be taken by approx 4.26,000 aspirants.”

The high court also said in its judgement that the general elections are to be held on May 7 and 13 and there is no exam scheduled on or a day prior to these dates and so, it is on the candidates to balance their schedule and itinerary in case they wish to cast their vote

The ICAI CA Inter and Final exams are scheduled to take place between May 2 to 17 and the admit cards are have released today, April 17.