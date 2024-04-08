BYJU'S Aakash has new CEO after 7 months; meet IIT Roorkee alumnus Deepak Mehrotra

EdTech firm BYJU'S group firm Aakash Educational Services on Monday, April 8, said it has appointed Deepak Mehrotra as its Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), as stated in a report by PTI.

The position of CEO at Aakash has been lying vacant after Abhishek Maheshwari resigned from the company in September 2023.

Mehrotra's appointment fills in the position of CEO after a gap of about seven months.

Mehrotra joined the office with immediate effect, the company said in a statement on Monday, April 8.

"As we enter the next phase of growth, it's our pleasure to welcome Deepak to lead Aakash Educational Services Ltd. In his role as CEO, he will be responsible to deliver on our aggressive growth plan and to build on the significant momentum the company is currently experiencing. His business acumen and stellar record as the Managing Director for Pearson India will be pivotal in leading Aakash BYJU'S into its next phase of growth and impact," Byju's, Founder and Chairman Byju Raveendran said.

With over 35 years of experience in executive roles, Mehrotra has worked across FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods), Telecom, and Education industries.

Prior to joining AESL, he was the Managing Director at Ashirvad Pipes.

He has also worked at Pearson India, Bharti Airtel, Coca-Cola, and Asian Paints.

An IIT Roorkee electrical engineering alumnus, Mehrotra has completed an Executive programme from The Wharton School, Philadelphia (USA).

"I am honoured to join AESL, a pioneer in the education sector, and look forward to working closely with the talented team to deliver quality education and empower students to achieve their full potential," Mehrotra said.