FMGE June on July 6; NEET PG on June 23: Here are tentative exam dates as per NBEMS

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has put out the NBEMS Exam Calendar 2024.

Exam dates of the National Eligibility Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG), Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE), Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) and others have been notified in the notice dated Thursday, April 4. Most notably, FMGE June 2024 will be conducted on July 6, 2024.

As per the notice released by NBEMS, here are the exams and the tentative dates:

- FNB Exit Examination 2023: April/May 2024

- NBEMS Diploma Practical Examination - Dec 2023: April/May 2024

- DNB/DrNB Final Theory Examinations - May 2024: May 15, 16, 17 and 18, 2024

- Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2024: June 8, 2024

- NBEMS Diploma Final Examination - June 2024: June 14, 15 and 16, 2024

- NEET PG: June 23, 2024

- FMGE June 2024: July 6, 2024

- DNB Post Diploma CET (PDCET) 2024: July 21, 2024

- Diploma in Pharmacy Exit Examination (DPEE) October 2024: October 5 and 6, 2024

"The candidates are advised to check the exact dates of examinations from the Information Bulletins/ NBEMS website as the above dates are tentative and subject to approvals & confirmations", the notice read.

You can refer to the notice on natboard.edu.in.