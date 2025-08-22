The Homecoming by Preeti Shenoy

Preeti Shenoy’s latest book, The Homecoming, which is a sequel to A Place Called Home, is an engaging read. The perfect life of Alka, the protagonist, who has two loving daughters and a rich husband, struggles to navigate through the challenges she faces—her husband’s near-fatal accident, her dormant love for her brother-in-law, and her own insecurities. Alka’s husband’s accident reveals secrets that force her to confront and justify thoughts of her own moral obtuseness.

This novel, with a different identity of its own, separate from the prequel, is about how Alka navigates through it all. The Homecoming begins with a focus on Alka’s married life. The prequel mentioned the story of her feelings for Krish, now her brother-in-law. Before marriage, Krish and his wife, Mansii, helped her cope with her mother’s death and other challenges she was facing. However, since there was no certainty, the marriage with Krish’s brother, Subbu, took place. This not-so-bad marriage, even though it always had it’s own set of challenges, including persistent classist remarks and doubts about her husband’s faithfulness, takes a significant turn with Krish coming back into her life after the accident, changing many things in Alka’s life. Shenoy often faces criticism that her female characters are wishy-washy.

This criticism, however, is self-defeating, as it doesn’t hold anything against her craft. Creating weak characters (if an author does) can’t be a valid criticism unless the author makes them unreasonable or fit in a poorly crafted plot. Moreover, Alka is not a weak character—being the daughter of a housekeeper and now the wife of a large coffee estate owner with a choice to become independent (which she willingly or unwillingly exercised). Although she is not a working woman, her ability to make choices in life and dare to dream, even of love outside marriage, cannot be labelled as weak. In fact, she seems to be a very believable character, with her flaws. If a reader picks a book by a popular writer, the major expectation is unbridled entertainment. It can’t be boring, dull, slow, or, most importantly, difficult to read.