It took a battle that lasted six years for an aspiring filmmaker from Patna to be allowed the chance to study in the institution of his dreams. When 24-year-old Ashutosh Kumar cleared the exam to gain admission to the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune in 2016, it was a proper dream-come-true moment. Ashutosh, who had cleared the exam on his second attempt, was jubilant as he was cleared the second round of admission tests that happen on campus over a period of seven days. "I paid the fee and the classes were beginning. At that time, a medical test was going on with the institute's physician. It is there that I learnt that I was colour blind. It came as news to me, and it really complicated my life," shares Ashutosh.

Well, that last line might be an understatement. In a cruel twist of fate, it was from Ashutosh's batch that the FTII had implemented an "expert" committee's recommendations that colour blind students were not suitable for admission to six of the twelve courses that the institution offers. This also included the Film Editing course that Ashutosh had gained admission into.

"In the batch of my immediate seniors at that time, there were two colour blind students who were studying. They said they were having no trouble. Even before I found out I was colour blind, I had been making small films. I had also done a film appreciation course under the Bihar Government during my undergrad," Ashutosh says.

He adds that the process of cancelling his admission was not handled well by the institute either. "My seniors were supporting my cause and trying to ensure I keep my place. However, I was asked to vacate my room at 10 pm one day. The authorities said our efforts were spoiling the atmosphere of the institute," he claims.

When Ashutosh filed a case in the Bombay High Court, he also filed RTIs to understand how the FTII's committee was constituted. "We found that they did not have an ophthalmologist or a noted filmmaker on board. It was a Kangaroo court," he shares. When the Bombay High Court's judgement came, upholding the findings of the FTII's committee and, therefore, denying him admission to the institute, it took Ashutosh a good few months to recover, before he could file an appeal in the Supreme Court in 2017.

During a hearing in December 2021, the Supreme Court formed a panel of experts to look in to the question of whether students with colour blindness can study filmmaking and editing. The court also said that the FTII needed to review their rules in keeping with the Right to Persons with Disabilities Act of 2016 and make reasonable accommodations.

While he waited, Ashutosh, who is now 30 years old, pursued a Master's in Journalism from the Nalanda University and worked as an independent journalist for two mainstream channels for three years. Right now, he is working as a freelance filmmaker on both government and private projects and says that he has also taken up political research work.

On Tuesday, April 12, the Supreme Court Bench consisting of Justices SK Kaul and MM Sundresh said that filmmaking and editing are a form of art and the institute should adopt a more inclusive and progressive approach to the matter. It has ordered that the FTII must allow candidates suffering from colour blindness to pursue all courses on filmmaking and editing.

However, Kumar's fight isn't over. On May 10 this year, the Supreme Court Bench will convene again and discuss with FTII the process of letting him return to the institute to finally fulfil his childhood dream of studying filmmaking. In his own words, Ashutosh admits that the journey has helped him mature. "The experience was important for me. I was a simple student who used to write simple stories. I used to romanticise everything. These last six years have added new elements and substance to my stories," Ashutosh reflects.