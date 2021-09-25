Daniyala Sai (24), an NSS volunteer studying MA (Economics) in the College of Arts and Commerce, Andhra University, is among 42 students who have been conferred with the National Service Scheme (NSS) Awards for the year 2019-20. Sai has actively taken part in nearly 100 special social service campaigns in Visakhapatnam district since 2016. He has donated blood about 20 times.

“I am elated on receiving the NSS award today. It’s nice to see that my efforts are recognised,” Sai told TNIE. He hails from Anandapuram in Bheemli Assembly constituency. His mother D Ravanamma ekes out a living by selling flowers at Rythu Bazaar near Pedda Waltair. “My mother is proud of me. She couldn’t attend the award presentation ceremony due to COVID-19, but she told me that several people in the Rythu Bazaar congratulated her,” Sai said. The award was presented virtually by President Ram Nath Kovind. Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik were also present.

Sai began his journey as an NSS volunteer in 2016 while he was studying at VS Krishna College. “The then NSS coordinator Dasari Narayana Rao inspired me to join NSS. I know the importance of NSS as every small change matters for the betterment of society,” he said, thanking AU NSS Coordinator S Harinath for his guidance. Sai won the Best NSS Volunteer Award at the State level in 2018-19. “I want to do as much social work as possible for as long as I can. I am planning to hold more COVID vaccination awareness and Swachh Bharat camps, besides promoting schemes for empowerment of women in a big way,” Sai added.

Pamulapati Ashok Reddy, NSS Programme Officer, Lakkireddy Balireddy College of Engineering, Mylavaram, got the award in recognition of his services as a programme officer. He has been serving as an NSS programme officer in the college for the past 12 years. Speaking to TNIE, he said, “I feel honoured to receive this award.’’ Under his leadership, the college NSS unit has adopted Pondugula and Ganapavaram in the Krishna district and strove for the development of the two villages by promoting literacy.