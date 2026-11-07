AEEE 2027 Application Form Released at aeee.amrita.edu; check exam dates, eligibility and registration fee

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has opened the online registration process for the Amrita Entrance Examination – Engineering (AEEE) 2027 for admission to its Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes.
Candidates seeking admission to the university's engineering programmes can submit their applications through the official website, aeee.amrita.edu.
The university has scheduled AEEE 2027 between April 15 and May 7, 2027. The examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode at centres across India.
Candidates can seek BTech admission through either their AEEE 2027 rank or JEE Main 2027 percentile, subject to the university's admission requirements.
The following are the key dates and details for AEEE 2027:
Registration commencement: November 07, 2026
Application status: Registration open
AEEE 2027 examination window: April 15 to May 7, 2027
Mode of examination: Computer-Based Test (CBT)
Examination duration: 2 hours and 30 minutes
Official website: aeee.amrita.edu
Candidates should check the official admission portal for the applicable registration deadline, slot-booking schedule and admit-card release dates.
Candidates applying for AEEE 2027 are required to complete the online registration process and pay an application fee of Rs 1,300.
The application process involves the following steps:
Visit the official website, aeee.amrita.edu.
Click on the registration link for AEEE 2027.
Enter the required personal details and complete the initial registration.
Fill in the academic details and other information requested in the application form.
Upload the required documents, wherever applicable.
Pay the prescribed application fee.
Submit the application and retain the confirmation details for future reference.
Candidates registering for AEEE can also opt for admission consideration through their JEE Main percentile without paying an additional application fee, according to the university's admission guidance.
Students seeking admission to BTech programmes must satisfy the university's academic eligibility requirements.
The university's published eligibility guidance specifies the following conditions:
Candidates must have passed Class 12 or an equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.
They must have secured at least 55% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.
A minimum of 50% marks is required individually in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.
Students appearing for their Class 12 or equivalent examination in 2027 can also register, subject to meeting the prescribed admission requirements.
Candidates should verify the applicable age and academic eligibility provisions in the latest admission information before applying.
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham also offers BTech admission consideration through JEE Main percentile scores.
Candidates may apply through both AEEE and JEE Main pathways.
Admission and scholarship-seat allotment are conducted through the university's Centralised Seat Allotment Process (CSAP), based on the applicable rank or percentile, eligibility, programme preferences and seat availability.
The university offers BTech programmes across eight engineering campuses, including Amaravati, Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Faridabad, Haridwar and Nagercoil.