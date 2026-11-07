AEEE 2027 Application Form Released at aeee.amrita.edu; check exam dates, eligibility and registration fee

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has opened the online registration process for the Amrita Entrance Examination – Engineering (AEEE) 2027 for admission to its Bachelor of Technology (BTech) programmes.

Candidates seeking admission to the university's engineering programmes can submit their applications through the official website, aeee.amrita.edu.

The university has scheduled AEEE 2027 between April 15 and May 7, 2027. The examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode at centres across India.

Candidates can seek BTech admission through either their AEEE 2027 rank or JEE Main 2027 percentile, subject to the university's admission requirements.