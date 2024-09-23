Top Asian universities that accept the Duolingo English Test (DET)

If you're an Indian student eyeing higher education in Asia, you'll find that the region offers excellent educational opportunities with world-class institutions. With its proximity to India, affordable tuition, cutting-edge research facilities, and strong ties to global industries, Asia is a growing hub for academic excellence.

From Japan and South Korea to Singapore and Malaysia, the continent offers students unparalleled access to top universities, vibrant cultures, and booming job markets. And with many universities accepting the Duolingo English Test (DET), proving your English proficiency has never been easier or more affordable.

Here's a look at some of the top universities in Asia where you can use your DET scores for admission.