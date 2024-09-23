Top Asian universities that accept the Duolingo English Test (DET)

Here's a look at some of the top universities in Asia where you can use your DET scores for admission
If you're an Indian student eyeing higher education in Asia, you'll find that the region offers excellent educational opportunities with world-class institutions. With its proximity to India, affordable tuition, cutting-edge research facilities, and strong ties to global industries, Asia is a growing hub for academic excellence.

From Japan and South Korea to Singapore and Malaysia, the continent offers students unparalleled access to top universities, vibrant cultures, and booming job markets. And with many universities accepting the Duolingo English Test (DET), proving your English proficiency has never been easier or more affordable. 

Here's a look at some of the top universities in Asia where you can use your DET scores for admission.

1. Japan: A Technological and Educational Powerhouse

Japan’s universities are renowned for their innovation, research, and high academic standards. Whether you're pursuing degrees in engineering, technology, or the arts, Japan offers a unique blend of tradition and modernity in education.

  • University of Tokyo International Program in Agricultural Development Studies (IPADS) Program

  • Tohoku University

  • Tokyo Metropolitan University

  • Nagoya University

2. South Korea: A Rising Star in Global Education

South Korea’s top universities are globally recognised, especially in fields like technology, business, and innovation. As a country known for its high-tech infrastructure, students in South Korea are exposed to a thriving economy and cutting-edge industries.

  • Yonsei University

  • Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology (GIST)

3. China: A Hub for Business, Innovation, and Global Influence

China’s universities are climbing global rankings, particularly in fields like business, engineering, and international relations. The country’s booming economy and emphasis on innovation make it a prime destination for ambitious students.

  • NYU Shanghai

  • Cheung Kong MBA

  • China Europe International Business School (CEIBS) (DET as supplemental)

4. Hong Kong: Where East Meets West in Education

Hong Kong is home to some of the most prestigious universities in Asia, blending Eastern and Western educational philosophies. As a global financial hub, Hong Kong offers unmatched opportunities for students interested in finance, business, and technology

  • Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) MBA

  • Cornell-Peking University MBA

  • Cornell-Tsinghua MBA

5. Thailand: Affordable Education with a Global Outlook

Thailand is an emerging destination for higher education, known for its affordable tuition and strong emphasis on internationalisation. Many Thai universities are establishing themselves as leaders in fields like business, health sciences, and engineering.

  • Thammasat University

  • Chulalongkorn University

  • Mahidol University

6. Malaysia: Global Education at an Affordable Cost

Malaysia is an increasingly popular destination for international students, offering affordable tuition fees and high-quality education. Its growing academic reputation and proximity to India make it an ideal choice for students seeking value for their education.

  • Swinburne University of Technology (Sarawak Campus)

7. Singapore: A Leading Hub for Education and Innovation

Singapore’s universities are globally recognized for their emphasis on research, technology, and innovation. As one of the world’s most developed economies, Singapore offers students exposure to leading industries and a vibrant job market.

  • James Cook University, Singapore

