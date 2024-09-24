Key factors students should consider when choosing MBA after CAT exam

The career opportunities that an MBA provides in the short- and the long-term, the speed of growth it offers, the variety of roles it can help one get into, and so on, should be the main reasons for pursuing an MBA.

Salaries are only a concomitant factor and should not be the only reason for one to get into an MBA programme. However, as the other factors can only be visualised and objectively measured long later after one graduates from the MBA programme, salaries at the time of campus placements are used as an indirect measure to gauge the quality of the MBA programme.

The advantage with salary data is that such data are broadly objective — one can lay a finger on them and come to a general understanding about the quality of placements at a B-School. The data becomes especially important as students at B-Schools invest not just two valuable years but also a considerable amount of money (in fee).

To expect a commensurate return from this high investment — more of time than money — is only natural. The salary data hence reflects the ‘quality' of return.

One, however, needs to be careful. Many B-Schools resort to statistical (and other kinds of) gimmickry while reporting the salary data. While some schools may not release any placement data, some list only the names of companies that visit the campus for recruitment without revealing other info (like salary and job profiles offered).

Others carry historical data of the names of companies to create an impression as if all of them visited the campus for the recent round of placements.

While inflating the salary figures is old style gimmickry, adding ‘signing or joining bonuses' or ‘variable pay' into the reported pay packages is becoming commonplace of late.

Most schools do not reveal the percentage, or the number, of students who do not secure jobs.

This kind of manipulation is fairly common. As such, one needs to be careful while trying to understand the placements at b-schools.