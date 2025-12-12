Vessel will go to US port; legal process will be followed for possession of oil: White House on oil tanker seized off Venezuela's coast

Washington: A day after President Donald Trump stated that a "very large" oil tanker was seized off the coast of Venezuela by the US, the White House said that the tanker will now be taken to an American port, while the crude oil cargo will be seized only after completion of due legal procedure.



During a White House press briefing on Thursday (local time), Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the vessel, named Skipper, is currently undergoing a formal forfeiture process, following which it will be brought to a US port.



"The vessel is currently undergoing a forfeiture process right now. The United States currently has a full investigative team on the ground on the vessel, and individuals on board the vessel are being interviewed, and any relevant evidence is being seized," Leavitt said.

"With respect to the oil, that's a different issue. The vessel will go to a US port, and the United States does intend to seize the oil. However, there is a legal process for the seizure of that oil, and that legal process will be followed," she added.